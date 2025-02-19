News & Insights

BioMarin Pharma Expects Double-Digit Revenue And Profitability Growth In 2025

February 19, 2025 — 04:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) issued financial guidance for the full year 2025.

The company expects revenues of $3.100 billion to $3.200 billion, an adjusted operating margin of 32% to 33%, and adjusted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

CEO Alexander Hardy said, "We expect 2025 to be another year of strong execution and growth in our Skeletal Conditions business unit, led by the continued global expansion of VOXZOGO for achondroplasia. Across our Enzyme Therapies, we are implementing new initiatives to reach an even greater number of patients around the world. In addition to this commercial performance, we intend to execute on our business development strategy as well as advance five new VOXZOGO indications within our CANOPY clinical program. In summary, we expect continued high performance as we benefit from BioMarin's revamped corporate strategy and operating model in 2025 and beyond."

