Markets
BMRN

BioMarin Pharma: European Medicines Agency To Review MAA For Vosoritide

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced the European Medicines Agency validated the company's Marketing Authorization Application for vosoritide, an investigational, once daily injection analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide for children with achondroplasia. The MAA review will commence on August 13, 2020.

BioMarin said it remains on track to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2020. Vosoritide has Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and the EMA.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular