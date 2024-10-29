BioMarin options imply 5.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in BioMarin (BMRN) is normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.0%, or $3.49, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.4%.

