BioMarin Offers to Buy Inozyme for $270M to Boost Enzyme Therapy Biz

BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of the clinical-stage company Inozyme Pharma INZY for $4.00 per share in cash, totaling nearly $270 million.

The deal, approved by the board of directors of both companies, is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2025.

BMRN Sets Eyes on INZY’s Rare Enzyme Therapy

Following the completion of this acquisition, BioMarin will add Inozyme’s lead asset, INZ-701, to its pipeline. This investigational enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is currently being evaluated in a pivotal late-stage study for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder, ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase 1 (ENPP1) deficiency, in children. This condition affects blood vessels, soft tissues and bones, and is associated with increased cardiovascular mortality risk.

Interim results from this late-stage study are expected in early 2026. If this data is positive, a regulatory approval for INZ-701 is expected in 2027, making it the first-in-disease treatment for this indication. Inozyme is also evaluating the ERT in a pivotal study for infants with ENPP1 and plans to initiate a supportive study for adolescents and adults with the disease.

Inozyme is also exploring the potential of INZ-701 in separate clinical studies for two more rare disorders, namely ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis. Like ENPP1, there are currently no approved therapies for either of these disorders.

BMRN & INZY Stock Performance

Following this news on Friday, shares of Inozyme surged 178% and those of BioMarin gained about 2%.

Year to date, shares of BMRN have lost 10%, while those of INZY have risen 43%. During the same timeframe, the industry has declined 7%.



How Does the INZY Buyout Benefit BMRN?

In our opinion, the deal is a strategic fit for BioMarin, which already markets five first-in-disease enzyme therapies, namely Aldurazyme, Brineura, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim. The addition of Inozyme’s lead candidate will expand BioMarin’s Enzyme Therapies portfolio and further diversify its revenue stream.

The deal also benefits INZY as it lacks the commercial infrastructure and expertise needed to bring a drug to market, areas where BioMarin is already well established.

BioMarin has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance of $3.1-$3.2 billion for sales and $4.20-$4.40 for adjusted EPS.

BMRN’s Zacks Rank

BioMarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

