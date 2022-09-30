BioMarin (BMRN) Refiles BLA With FDA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN resubmitted the biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA, seeking approval for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox) gene therapy to treat adult patients with severe hemophilia A.

BioMarin had previously submitted a BLA in 2019 for valrox to address hemophilia A. However, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the BLA ahead of the PDUFA date in August 2020. This was due to the regulatory agency’s dissatisfaction with the available data. As a result, it asked for two-year follow-up information on the annualized bleed rates from the GENEr8-1 study only to provide additional evidence of a durable effect.

The refiled BLA is based on two-year outcomes data from the phase III study, GENEr8-1, evaluating Roctavian in patients with hemophilia A. Data from the GENEr8-1 study showed that treatment with valrox led to stable and durable bleed control. Participants who were treated with the therapy achieved significantly reduced annualized bleeding rate and the mean annualized factor VIII (a blood clotting protein) infusion rate. Treatment with gene therapy also demonstrated superiority to the current standard of care, Factor VIII prophylactic therapy.

While resubmissions to the FDA are followed by a six-month review procedure, BioMarin also expects to submit additional data to strengthen its BLA filing. Based on these data submissions, management expects the review procedure to extend by three months.

A one-time infusion, valrox is designed to enable the body to produce Factor VIII on its own. Moreover, the patients are also not required to be administered a continued hemophilia prophylaxis, which in other marketed therapies is required.

If valrox is approved by the FDA, it will be the first gene therapy in the United States for hemophilia A. The gene therapy has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Breakthrough Therapy and orphan drug designations by the FDA.

Last month, the European Commission (EC) granted conditional approval to valrox for treating adult patients with severe hemophilia A. The therapy is being marketed by BioMarin under the trade name Roctavian.

Following the EC decision, Roctavian became the first approved gene therapy for hemophilia A in the European Union (EU). Per the EC, the use of Roctavian carries significant benefits over currently marketed therapies in treating hemophilia A. In fact, the EC has also endorsed the EMA’s recommendation and granted Roctavian orphan drug designation (ODD). Following the grant of ODD, the drug now has a 10-year market exclusivity in the EU.

