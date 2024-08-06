BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Ups '24 View

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN reported adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Quarterly earnings, which rose 78% year over year, were driven by higher sales that were partially offset by rising operating expenses.

Total revenues were $712.0 million in the reported quarter, up 20% year over year on a reported basis and 25% on a constant-currency basis. Strong sales of Voxzogo drove this upside. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.5 million.

Quarter in Detail

Product revenues (including Aldurazyme) totaled $702.1 million, up 20% year over year. Product revenues from BioMarin's marketed brands (excluding Aldurazyme) increased 22% year over year to $663.5 million on higher revenues from Voxzogo, Naglazyme and Palynziq. This was partially offset by lower Kuvan sales. Royalty and other revenues totaled $9.9 million, down 6% year over year.

Voxzogo, approved for achondroplasia, generated sales of $183.9 million, up 62% year over year and 20% quarter over quarter, driven by strong demand. Higher sales of Voxzogo were fueled by the U.S. label expansion to younger age groups (under five years). This label expansion was received last year in October.

Voxzogo’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $166 million and $168 million, respectively.

Vimizim sales were flat year over year at $178.0 million. The drug’s sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $183 million and $182 million, respectively.

Palynziq injection sales grossed $88.3 million in the quarter, up 18% year over year, driven by new patient starts in the United States. The drug’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81 million and our model estimates of $83 million.

Naglazyme sales rose 47% year over year to $132.0 million due to the favorable timing of large government orders in certain regions outside the United States. Brineura generated sales of $45.3 million, up 19% year over year.

New gene therapy, Roctavian, generated $7.4 million in sales during the second quarter compared with $0.8 million in the previous quarter. Sales rose as part of the company’s updated strategy to focus on three prioritized countries — the United States, Germany and Italy.

In the phenylketonuria franchise, Kuvan revenues declined 43% to $28.6 million due to generic competition.

Product revenues from Aldurazyme totaled $38.6 million, down 4% from that recorded in the prior year quarter. Sales likely declined due to the unfavorable timing of order fulfillment to Sanofi.

2024 Guidance

BioMarin raised the financial guidance for 2024 it provided earlier this year, driven by continued high demand for its marketed drugs. Management expects total revenues in the range of $2.75-$2.83 billion compared with the previously-issued guidance of $2.70-$2.80 billion.

Adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between 26% and 27% compared with the earlier projection of 24% and 25%.

BioMarin also expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.10-$3.25 compared with the earlier expectation of $2.75-$2.95.

Recent Updates

BioMarin is actively enrolling patients in a pivotal registrational program on Voxzogo in patients with hypochondroplasia, a condition characterized by impaired bone growth. Management is also preparing to start additional clinical programs evaluating the drug in other short-stature pathway conditions like idiopathic short stature, Noonan Syndrome, Turner Syndrome and SHOX deficiency. Enrollment in all these programs is expected to begin later this year.

In January, BioMarin started a strategic portfolio review of all R&D programs to determine which pipeline programs should be selected and advanced for further development. As part of this review, management is prioritizing the development of BMN 333, a long-acting CNP for multiple growth disorders, BMN 349, a first-in-class, oral therapeutic for AATD-associated liver disease, and BMN 351, a next-generation oligonucleotide for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Alongside the earnings release, BioMarin also announced its decision to discontinue the development of BMN 293 gene therapy, which was being evaluated in an early-stage study for the treatment of MYBPC3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Per management, the therapy no longer meets its ‘high bar for advancement.’

