BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) reported revenue of $825.41 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $766.23 million, representing a surprise of +7.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Net product revenues : $812.98 million compared to the $755.45 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.

: $812.98 million compared to the $755.45 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. Revenues- Royalty and other revenues : $12.43 million versus $10.77 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.

: $12.43 million versus $10.77 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME : $129 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $120.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $129 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $120.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM : $215 million versus $186.74 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.

: $215 million versus $186.74 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ : $106 million versus $100.63 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $106 million versus $100.63 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO : $221 million compared to the $219.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $221 million compared to the $219.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN : $9 million compared to the $12.52 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $9 million compared to the $12.52 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN : $27 million versus $21.49 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $27 million versus $21.49 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME : $56 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $43.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.1%.

: $56 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $43.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.1%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $49 million versus $45.89 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Shares of BioMarin have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

