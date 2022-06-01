BioMarin (BMRN) Delays FDA Re-Submission for Hemophilia Drug

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN were down 7.2% on May 31 after management decided to delay the re-submission of the biologics license application (BLA) for its investigational gene-therapy candidate valoctocogene roxaparvovec or valrox to treat adults with severe hemophilia A.

Per management, the BLA was earlier planned to be re-filed in June 2022. The process will now be completed by September-end. This decision by management is based on the FDA’s request for additional information and analyses of data on the candidate. The BLA will be supported by a two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data from the phase III GENEr8-1 study. The regulatory agency has not requested any additional pre-clinical and/or clinical studies.

BioMarin reported a six-year and a five-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts from the open-label phase I/II study on valoctocogene roxaparvovec, which showed a consistent and a durable bleed control following a one-time treatment with the said candidate.

In the 6e13 vg/kg dose cohort, patients administered with valrox achieved a mean cumulative annualized bleed rate (ABR) reduction of 95% and a Factor VIII use reduction of 96% through six years. In the 4e13 vg/kg dose cohort, patients treated with valrox achieved a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 91% and a Factor VIII use reduction of 93% through five years.

Data from all these studies indicates that a one-time treatment with this gene-therapy candidate generated a sustained hemostatic efficacy. A potential approval of the candidate is expected to change the treatment paradigm.

BioMarin has already submitted a regulatory filing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for valrox in hempphilia A, which is currently undergoing review. A recommendation from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected by mid-2022.

BMRN had previously submitted a BLA in 2019 for valoctocogene roxaparvovec to address hemophilia A. However, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the BLA ahead of the PDUFA date in August 2020. This was due to the regulatory agency’s dissatisfaction with the available data. As a result, it asked for a two-year follow-up info on the annualized bleed rates from the GENEr8-1 study only to provide additional evidence of a durable effect.

