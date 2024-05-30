BioLineRx Trials New Sickle Cell Gene Therapy

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd. has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to launch a Phase 1 trial evaluating motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in sickle cell disease gene therapy. The trial aims to overcome the limitations of current stem cell collection methods, potentially improving treatment outcomes. Enrollment is set to begin soon, with initial trial data expected in the second half of 2024.

For further insights into BLRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.