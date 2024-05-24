News & Insights

BioLineRx Showcases Promising Cancer Drug Trial Results

May 24, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd has presented encouraging preliminary results from a Phase 2 trial for pancreatic cancer treatment with their drug motixafortide, showing increased CD8+ T-cell density and improved patient responses compared to standard treatments. The trial, sponsored by Columbia University, is now expanded to a randomized study of 108 patients, aiming to develop a more effective therapy for this aggressive disease. Results were shared at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, underlining the potential of motixafortide in combination with other treatments to control disease progression.

