BioLineRx Showcases Promising Cancer Drug Trial Results

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd has presented encouraging preliminary results from a Phase 2 trial for pancreatic cancer treatment with their drug motixafortide, showing increased CD8+ T-cell density and improved patient responses compared to standard treatments. The trial, sponsored by Columbia University, is now expanded to a randomized study of 108 patients, aiming to develop a more effective therapy for this aggressive disease. Results were shared at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, underlining the potential of motixafortide in combination with other treatments to control disease progression.

For further insights into BLRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.