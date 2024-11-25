News & Insights

Stocks

BioLineRx Secures Key Deals to Boost Shareholder Value

November 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BioLineRx Ltd has entered a strategic license agreement with Ayrmid Ltd. for its APHEXDA program, securing $10 million upfront and potential future milestones, while also receiving a $9 million equity investment from Highbridge Capital Management. The company aims to reduce operational expenses by over 70% and plans to continue its focus on developing therapies for rare diseases and oncology, anticipating significant long-term value for shareholders.

For further insights into BLRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.