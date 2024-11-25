BioLineRx Secures Key Deals to Boost Shareholder Value

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BioLineRx Ltd has entered a strategic license agreement with Ayrmid Ltd. for its APHEXDA program, securing $10 million upfront and potential future milestones, while also receiving a $9 million equity investment from Highbridge Capital Management. The company aims to reduce operational expenses by over 70% and plans to continue its focus on developing therapies for rare diseases and oncology, anticipating significant long-term value for shareholders.

For further insights into BLRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.