BioLineRx Secures Key Deals to Boost Shareholder Value

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.
BioLineRx Ltd has entered a strategic license agreement with Ayrmid Ltd. for its APHEXDA program, securing $10 million upfront and potential future milestones, while also receiving a $9 million equity investment from Highbridge Capital Management. The company aims to reduce operational expenses by over 70% and plans to continue its focus on developing therapies for rare diseases and oncology, anticipating significant long-term value for shareholders.
