BioLineRx Reports Results From Phase 2a Combination Study Of Motixafortide

(RTTNews) - BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) reported results from the triple combination arm of the company's COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical study evaluating motixafortide in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study results showed substantial improvement as compared to historical results across all study endpoints, the company said. The combination was generally well tolerated.

Philip Serlin, CEO of BioLineRx, said: "The consistent improvement across all study endpoints represents a key differentiating factor relative to other compounds that showed improvement in only one endpoint in their initial studies and eventually failed in advanced studies. These positive results are further supported by a long-lasting median durability of clinical benefit of 5.6 months that we observed in this trial."

The company noted that even marginal improvements in survival endpoints in pivotal studies have been considered clinically meaningful and sufficient for regulatory approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.