BioLineRx reports Q3 EPS 0c vs. (2c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $4.94M. No revenue reported in Q3 of last year. “The license agreement for APHEXDA that we announced last week was made possible by the tremendous work of our commercial team, who through their hard work proved the significant value that APHEXDA can bring to transplant centers and patients,” said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx (BLRX). “Our launch progress attracted Ayrmid, who will now, through Gamida Cell, continue to build on the strong commercial foundation that has been laid. We would like to thank our employees for their outstanding contributions to APHEXDA growth and expect this innovative product to reach even more patients with the additional resources from Ayrmid. “Looking forward, our streamlined and nimble company has a new financial foundation supported by sales royalties and potential milestone payments, which will allow our experienced team to develop important new therapies in rare disease and oncology that address areas with high unmet need. We will also focus on advancing our motixafortide PDAC program through existing collaborations that require de-minimis investment. Through this strategy, we anticipate delivering near- and long-term value for our shareholders,” Serlin concluded.

