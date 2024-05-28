BioLineRx Q1 Success with APHEXDA® Growth

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd. has reported a successful first quarter in 2024, with a notable uptake of their newly approved therapy APHEXDA® and progress on its oncology and rare disease portfolio. The company is on course to meet its target of securing APHEXDA® formulary placement in top transplant centers and has presented encouraging data from its pancreatic cancer trials. Additionally, BioLineRx has secured substantial financing to support the commercialization of APHEXDA® and further development activities.

