Markets
BLRX

BioLineRx Plans Pre-NDA Meeting For Motixafortide Plus G-CSF - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) said Zachary Crees from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis delivered an oral presentation at American Society of Hematology on the successful results of the company's GENESIS phase 3 pivotal trial which assessed Motixafortide plus G-CSF for the mobilization of stem cells in multiple myeloma patients. Crees noted that 92.5% of patients in the Motixafortide+G-CSF arm achieved the primary endpoint, versus 26.2% for the placebo+G-CSF arm.

The company plans a pre-NDA meeting with FDA in the coming days. NDA submission is anticipated in first half, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular