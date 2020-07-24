BioLineRx (BLRX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX will provide updates on its pipeline candidates when it releases second-quarter 2020 results.

The company has a mixed track record, delivering an earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one. The four-quarte earnings surprise was 27.58%, on average. In the last reported quarter, BioLineRx came up with an earnings surprise of 27.71%.

Shares of BioLineRx have increased 2.08% in the year so far compared with the industry’s growth of 20.87%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

BioLineRx does not have any approved drug in its portfolio. The company’s lead candidate, motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a phase IIa study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in combination with Merck & Co.’s (MRK) Keytruda and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company expects to report progression-free survival data and overall survival data from the triple combination arm of this study in mid-2020.

Motixafortide is also being evaluated in a phase IIb study in consolidation AML and a phase III study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation.

According to the company, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions in day-to-day activities and resulted in delays in drug development timelines around the world, given the difficulty of advancing ongoing studies and recruiting patients for new studies.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors, in a phase I/IIa study. Development of the candidate was affected by COVID-19 as enrollment in the phase I/IIa study was temporarily suspended. The company now expects data from that study in the second half of 2021. However, we expect the company to provide updates on the study in the second-quarter call.

We can also expect an increase in research and development expenses in the second quarter due to the ongoing clinical programs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioLineRxthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BioLineRx has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BioLineRx Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

BioLineRx Ltd. price-eps-surprise | BioLineRx Ltd. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some biotech stocks with the right mix of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Alkermes Plc. ALKS has an Earnings ESP of +362.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 29.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company BMY has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +8.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market. Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.