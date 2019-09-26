BioLineRx Begins Part 2 of Phase I/IIa Study on Solid Tumors
BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX announced the dosing of the first patient in the part 2 of the phase I/IIa study on AGI-134. AGI-134 is a synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid in development for solid tumors and highly differentiated from other cancer immunotherapies.
The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of AGI-134 at doses up to the recommended dose in multiple solid tumor types and a wide array of biomarkers, and validate AGI-134's mechanism of action. Further, efficacy will be assessed by clinical and pharmacodynamic parameters. The company expects initial results from the part 2 of the study by 2020 end.
The company initiated the part 2 of the studyafter the successful completion of the part 1 and the determination of the recommended dose. In preclinical studies, AGI-134 led to regression of established primary tumors and prevented the growth of secondary tumors. The candidate also triggered a vaccine effect that may prevent the development of future metastases.
Shares of the company have plunged 59.2% year to date against the industry’s growth of 5.3%.
AGI-134 is the second leading oncology product in the company’s portfolio. However, its lead program, BL-8040, is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer, in combination with Merck & Co.’s MRK Keytrudaand chemotherapy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Merck. It also has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Roche Holding AG’s RHHBY subsidiary, Genentech, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with the latter’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in two phase Ib/II solid tumor studies.
BioLineRx Ltd. Price
BioLineRx Ltd. price | BioLineRx Ltd. Quote
Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider
Currently, BioLineRxis a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
A better-ranked stock in the same space is FibroGen Inc. FGEN, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FibroGen’s loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.09 to 37 cents for 2019 and from 32 cents to 18 cents for 2020 in the past 60 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 346.59%.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana. Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report
FibroGen, Inc (FGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.