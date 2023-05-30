News & Insights

BioLight Inks Agreement With Alexion To Explore Technology For Diagnosis Of Retinal Diseases

May 30, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BioLight Life Sciences Ltd. announced Tuesday it has signed a research collaboration agreement with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN), a subsidiary of AstraZeneca plc (AZN, AZN.L), focusing on exploring a groundbreaking technology that utilizes natural tears for the potential diagnosis of retinal diseases.

The study, financed by Alexion and BioLight, will evaluate a screening technique that analyzes components of the tear film, an outer eye surface fluid layer. The Technology was licensed from Harvard University and will be utilized to analyze tear samples.

The study will be conducted at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and led by Prof. Anat Loewenstein, Chair of the Ophthalmology department.

