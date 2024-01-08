News & Insights

Markets

BioLife Solutions Q4 Prelim Revenue Slips Below Estimates

January 08, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) on Monday reported a decline in preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter and full year below analysts' estimates.

For the fourth-quarter, the company posted revenue of $32.7 million, compared with $44.3 million, recorded for the same period last year.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to report revenue of $33.82 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue from the Cell processing platform stood at $14.8 million, down $5.4 million, or 27 percent, from previous year.

Freezers and Thaw Systems platform revenue was $11.4 million, down $6.1 million, or 35 percent, over the same period in 2022.

For the full year, revenue was $143.3 million, a decrease of 11 percent from last year's $161.8 million. Analysts, on average, project the company to record revenue of $144.37 million, for the year.

Cell processing platform revenue was $65.8 million, down $2.7 million, or 4 percent, from previous year.

Freezers and Thaw Systems platform revenue was $51.6 million, down $15.1 million, or 23 percent, from 2022.

Roderick de Greef, CEO of BioLife Solutions, said: "Looking ahead, trends exiting 2023 and early in 2024 leave us cautiously optimistic that macro and inventory headwinds are easing, and customer behavior is normalizing. Our class-defining portfolio of cell processing products are embedded in a total of 14 approved therapies, with the potential for 10 more by year-end, which uniquely positions BioLife as one of the only pure play enablers of the nascent but fast-growing cell and gene therapy market."

BLFS was trading down by 1.60 percent at $15.40 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.