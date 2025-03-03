BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $BLFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS ($BLFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $22,710,000, beating estimates of $21,978,144 by $731,856.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 105,436 shares for an estimated $2,458,633 .

. GREEF RODERICK DE (President and CEO) sold 46,896 shares for an estimated $1,098,773

TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $86,586 .

. GARRIE RICHARDSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,070 shares for an estimated $77,118

TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,563 shares for an estimated $40,283 .

. KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,268 shares for an estimated $32,645 .

. SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 941 shares for an estimated $24,218.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

