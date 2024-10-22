Biolidics Completes Acquisition to Expand E-Sports Presence

News & Insights

Biolidics Ltd. (SG:8YY) has released an update.

Biolidics Limited has successfully completed the acquisition of Shenzhen Xiaozhao Network Technology Co., Ltd., with its subsidiary, Embracing Future E-Sports Pte. Ltd., holding 100% of the equity interest. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s presence in the e-sports industry, and Biolidics plans to keep shareholders updated on future financial milestones related to the acquisition. This marks a significant step for Biolidics as it ventures into new markets.

