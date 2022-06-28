Markets
BIOL

Biolase To Sell Around $6.5 Mln Of Shares At $4.62/shr

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Biolase, Inc. (BIOL), a company focused on dental lasers, said on Tuesday that it has inked a securities purchase deal with a single institutional investor to sell around $6.5 million of its shares and pre-funded warrants in a direct offering for a combined price of $4.625 per share.

In this offering, expected to be closed on or about June 30, the company has agreed to sell 1.405 million shares.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire five and a half years from the date of issuance.

