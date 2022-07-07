BIOLASE Promotes Jennifer Bright To CFO, Steven Sandor To COO

(RTTNews) - Medical device company BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) announced Thursday the appointments of Jennifer Bright to Chief Financial Officer and Steven Sandor to Chief Operating Officer. These promotions are effective immediately, and the positions will report to John Beaver, BIOLASE's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Bright has served as the company's Vice President of Finance since April 2021. Her responsibilities as CFO will include the functional areas of finance, accounting, investor relations, and assisting the executive management team in establishing long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies that drive positive results. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Meanwhile, Sandor joined BIOLASE in early 2019 and has served in several impactful positions in its customer-facing organizations, most recently as the company's Senior Director of Commercial Operations and Service.

Sandor has been instrumental in developing long-term strategic growth initiatives focused on leveraging talent, building robust commercial processes, and scalability.

