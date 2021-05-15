BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Prices Have Dropped 88% In The Last Five Years

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 88%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 46% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

BIOLASE wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade BIOLASE reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 12% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 13% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:BIOL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BIOLASE has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 86% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BIOLASE (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

