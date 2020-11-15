BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Investors in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.1% to close at US$0.29 following the release of its third-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$6.5m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.21 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:BIOL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Following the latest results, BIOLASE's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$39.4m in 2021. This would be a major 61% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 83% to US$0.12. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$40.7m and losses of US$0.11 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$1.41, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BIOLASE at US$2.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that BIOLASE's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 61%, well above its historical decline of 9.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10.0% per year. So it looks like BIOLASE is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at BIOLASE. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BIOLASE going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BIOLASE (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

