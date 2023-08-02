Biolase (BIOL) Price Target Increased by 9900.00% to 275.40

The average one-year price target for Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) has been revised to 275.40 / share. This is an increase of 9,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,422.17% from the latest reported closing price of 6.09 / share.

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biolase. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOL is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biolase Background Information

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

