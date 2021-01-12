BIOL Stock Alert: 14 Things for Potential Investors to Know About Biolase

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is flying high on Tuesday after announcing a massive deal for its dental lasers.

Here’s everything investors need to know about Biolase today as its stock soars higher.

Biolase signed a deal with Dental Care Alliance to bring its dental lasers to its members.

That will result in all of the organization’s affiliates adopting its dental lasers and starting hands-on training for them this year.

Dental Care Alliance is one of the largest dental support organizations in the U.S. with 330 affiliated practices across 20 states.

Biolase is a medical device company with a focus on dentistry and medicine.

This has it handling the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of its products.

Biolase laser products are proprietary and are protected by about 271 patents and 40 patent-pending technologies.

The company has sold more than 41,200 of its laser systems in more than 80 countries.

It was founded in 1984 and is currently lead by its president and CEO Todd Norbe.

Norbe joined the company in 2018 and took on the role of CEO shortly afterward.

Prior to this, he held executive positions at KaVo Kerr, a subsidiary of Danaher (NYSE: DHR ).

(NYSE: ). BIOL stock is seeing heavy trading following today’s news.

As of this writing, more than 170 million shares have changed hands.

To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 11.43 million shares.

Its current market capitalization is sitting at roughly $83 million.

BIOL stock was up 51.8% as of Tuesday afternoon.

