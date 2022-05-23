Biohaven's drug for genetic neurological disease fails late-stage study

Adds background on Pfizer deal, details on disease

May 23 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN.N said on Monday a late-stage trial of its drug against spinocerebellar ataxia, a genetic neurological disease, failed to meet the main goal of the study.

Spinocerebellar ataxia is a progressive disorder that causes symptoms such as uncoordinated movement, difficulties swallowing and muscle wasting.

Biohaven said patients in both the drug and the placebo groups showed less-than-expected change in disease progression, which led to the study not meeting statistical significance.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N earlier this month said it would buy Biohaven in a $11.6 billion deal in a bet on the company's commercial migraine drug and other drugs in development.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

