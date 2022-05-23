Biohaven's drug for genetic neurological disease fails late-stage study
Adds background on Pfizer deal, details on disease
May 23 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN.N said on Monday a late-stage trial of its drug against spinocerebellar ataxia, a genetic neurological disease, failed to meet the main goal of the study.
Spinocerebellar ataxia is a progressive disorder that causes symptoms such as uncoordinated movement, difficulties swallowing and muscle wasting.
Biohaven said patients in both the drug and the placebo groups showed less-than-expected change in disease progression, which led to the study not meeting statistical significance.
Pfizer Inc PFE.N earlier this month said it would buy Biohaven in a $11.6 billion deal in a bet on the company's commercial migraine drug and other drugs in development.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling