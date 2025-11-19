Biohaven's Chief Accounting Officer Scooped Up 17,000 Shares. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

On November 17, 2025, Biohaven's Chief Accounting Officer, George Clark, acquired 17,000 shares of company stock.

Mr. Clark's purchase was valued at approximately $144,800.

George C. Clark, Chief Accounting Officer of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), acquired 17,000 shares in an open-market purchase on November 17, 2025, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$144,800 Post-transaction shares (direct ownership) 65,595 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$542,500

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.52); post-transaction value based on Nov. 17, 2025 market close ($8.52).

Key questions

How does this acquisition compare to George Clark's prior activity?

This is the first open-market purchase by Mr. Clark in the past two years. Previous filings reflect only administrative transactions, with no reported sales or purchases of this magnitude.

This is the first open-market purchase by Mr. Clark in the past two years. Previous filings reflect only administrative transactions, with no reported sales or purchases of this magnitude. What proportion of direct holdings does the transaction represent?

The 17,000-share purchase increased indirect ownership to 20,000 shares, adding to Mr. Clark's direct holdings of 65,595 shares. This brought total ownership to 85,595 shares as of November 17, 2025.

The 17,000-share purchase increased indirect ownership to 20,000 shares, adding to Mr. Clark's direct holdings of 65,595 shares. This brought total ownership to 85,595 shares as of November 17, 2025. What valuation context is relevant for this transaction?

Shares were acquired at a weighted average price of around $8.52 per share, while the market closed at $8.27 on the transaction date and stood at $9.45 as of November 18, 2025.

Shares were acquired at a weighted average price of around $8.52 per share, while the market closed at $8.27 on the transaction date and stood at $9.45 as of November 18, 2025. What is the current level of direct insider ownership?

Following the purchase, Mr. Clark holds approximately 0.062% of Biohaven Ltd.'s outstanding shares through direct ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 11/17/25) $8.52 Market capitalization $820.93 million Net income (TTM) ($780.11 million) 1-year price change -79.19%

* 1-year performance calculated using November 17th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Biohaven Ltd. develops clinical-stage therapies targeting neurological and immunoscience diseases, with a pipeline focused on innovative drug candidates.

The company operates as a biotechnology company focused on the advancement and potential commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

Biohaven serves healthcare providers and patients impacted by neurological and immune-related disorders, targeting unmet medical needs in these populations.

Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of therapies for neurological and immunoscience conditions. With a focused pipeline and a strategy centered on scientific innovation, Biohaven aims to address significant gaps in current treatment paradigms.

The company's competitive edge lies in its commitment to advancing novel therapeutics for complex diseases with high unmet needs.

Foolish take

Chief Accounting Officer George Clark's purchase of additional Biohaven stock suggests he believes shares will appreciate in value. He bought the stock just days after it hit a 52-week low of $7.48 on Nov. 11. That's a significant drop from its high of $47.75 reached nearly a year ago.

Biohaven shares fell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the company's request for approval of its lead drug, troriluzole, on Nov. 4. Days later, on Nov. 10, Biohaven announced cost-cutting efforts.

This action makes sense since Biohaven does not currently generate any revenue. As an early-stage biotechnology company, it needs regulatory approval of its drugs before it can start selling them.

Consequently, Biohaven suffered a net loss of $173.4 million in the third quarter, up from $160.3 million in the prior year. It exited Q3 with cash and investments totaling approximately $264 million, and to bolster its balance sheet, the company implemented an equity offering that generated about $200 million.

Despite these additional funds, Biohaven's business looks precarious. Given the FDA's rejection, the company may not survive over the long term. As a result, the prudent approach is to hold off investing in Biohaven at this time.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: When an insider buys company shares on the public stock exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing insiders must submit to report recent purchases or sales of company securities.

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company's shares held by its executives, directors, or other key individuals.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect arrangements.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, accounting for different prices across multiple trades in one transaction.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Clinical-stage: Refers to drug development companies whose products are being tested in human clinical trials but are not yet approved.

Biopharmaceutical: A company that develops drugs using biological sources, such as proteins or living cells, rather than traditional chemicals.

Pipeline: The set of drug candidates a biopharmaceutical company is researching or developing, often at various stages.

Unmet medical needs: Health conditions for which current treatments are inadequate or nonexistent.

Proprietary therapeutics: Medicines or treatments owned and developed exclusively by a specific company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



