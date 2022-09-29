US Markets
Biohaven's ALS drug fails to meet study goals

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed to meet the main goal and secondary goals of a mid-to-late stage study.

The migraine drugmaker in May agreed to an $11.6 billion acquisition deal by Pfizer Inc PFE.N, which plans to spin off its non-migraine drugs into a new publicly traded company.

