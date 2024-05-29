Biohaven Reports Positive Data From Phase 1 Study Of BHV-1300

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Wednesday disclosed its pipeline updates across various therapeutic areas at its Investor R&D Day today.

The company reported positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of its lead drug candidate BHV-1300, an IgG degrader, showing that BHV-1300 demonstrated dose-dependent and rapid IgG reductions within hours of administration. There were no clinically significant changes in Liver function tests, albumin, LDL cholesterol or other serum labs. Further, BHV-1300 has been safe and well tolerated to date, with no serious or severe adverse events.

Biohaven also announced positive pharmacokinetic and safety data from the completed Phase 1 study of BHV-2100 for the treatment of migraine and pain. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in acute treatment of migraine and a proof-of-concept study in pain in the second half of 2024.

Biohaven expects to report top-line results from the Phase 3 study of Taldefgrobep alfa in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in the second half of 2024. In addition, new preclinical data showed that administration of taldefgrobep alfa reduced body weight and fat mass.

Positive results were announced from the Phase 1 study of BHV-8000 for Prevention of Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease.

The company said it expects to report interim data from the second ongoing Phase 3 trial of BHV-4157 in OCD in the fourth quarter of 2024. Topline Data from first Phase 3 OCD trial are expected in the first half of 2025.

Biohaven shares were down more than 24 percent in pre-market.

