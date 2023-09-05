Biohaven Reports Positive Data From EEG Biomarker Study Of BHV-7000

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Tuesday announced positive biomarker data from the Phase 1 electroencephalogram (EEG) biomarker study of its lead asset BHV-7000, proposed for the treatment of epilepsy.

Examination of EEG in healthy subjects administered single doses of BHV-7000 confirmed central nervous system (CNS) activity consistent with effects observed with other antiseizure medications, the company said.

These results were presented at an off-site meeting held during the International Epilepsy Conference 2023 in Dublin, Ireland.

Biohaven said it plans to initiate Phase 3 study of BHV-7000 in focal epilepsy this year.

