Biohaven Prices Public Offering Of 10.23 Mln Shares At $22/shr

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN), a company focused on broad range of rare and common diseases, announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.227 million of its shares at a $22 per share. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, expected to be around $225 million, for general corporate purposes.

Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.534 million shares at $22 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on October 5.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint lead book-running managers, William Blair is serving as a book-runner, and BTIG is working as lead manager of the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.