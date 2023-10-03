News & Insights

Markets
BHVN

Biohaven Prices Public Offering Of 10.23 Mln Shares At $22/shr

October 03, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN), a company focused on broad range of rare and common diseases, announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.227 million of its shares at a $22 per share. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, expected to be around $225 million, for general corporate purposes.

Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.534 million shares at $22 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on October 5.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint lead book-running managers, William Blair is serving as a book-runner, and BTIG is working as lead manager of the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.