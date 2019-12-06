US Markets

Biohaven Pharma to continue late-stage study of Alzheimer's treatment

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Biohaven Pharmaceutical said on Friday it would continue with a late-stage study of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment on the recommendation of an independent data-monitoring committee based on an interim analysis of results.

In order to pass the analysis, the treatment troriluzole had to demonstrate numerically greater benefit over placebo on at least one of two pre-specified criteria: a measure of cognitive function or hippocampal volume assessed by magnetic resonance imaging.

The study is being led by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS) at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Alzheimer's is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die and accounts for 60%-80% of dementia cases.

