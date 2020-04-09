Biohaven Pharma To Begin Phase 2 Trial Of Intranasal Vazegepant

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has recently submitted pre-IND/IND material to the FDA to initiate a phase 2 study of vazegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist, for the treatment of COVID-19 infection associated pulmonary complications. Biohaven was informed that the study may proceed immediately.

The proposed clinical study of vazegepant is a phase 2 double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, safety and efficacy trial of intranasal vazegepant for COVID-19 infected hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen.

Biohaven Pharma said the phase 2 study will start within weeks, in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions.

