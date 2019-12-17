US Markets

Biohaven Pharma says acute migraine treatment succeeds in study

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study.

The drug, vazegepant, belongs to a new class of treatments for migraine called CGRP inhibitors.

