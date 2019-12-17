Biohaven Pharma says acute migraine treatment succeeds in study
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN.N said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study.
The drug, vazegepant, belongs to a new class of treatments for migraine called CGRP inhibitors.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
