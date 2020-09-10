Biohaven Pharma Advances Oral Formulations Of Zavegepant Into Human Studies

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) announced the FDA has authorized the initiation of clinical trials for oral zavegepant. Biohaven Pharma said it has achieved first in human dosing in a phase 1 trial designed to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral formulations of zavegepant.

Vlad Coric, CEO of Biohaven said, "We are excited to advance the oral formulations of zavegepant into human studies and broaden our CGRP franchise into migraine adjacencies, non-migraine indications and new formulations across the globe."

