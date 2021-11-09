US Markets
Biohaven, Pfizer enter up to $1.24 billion deal to market migraine drugs

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Pfizer Inc will acquire overseas marketing rights to two migraine drugs from Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, for an upfront payment of $500 million and up to an additional $740 million in milestones, the companies said on Tuesday.

The upfront payment for rights to Biohaven's rimegepant and zavegepant includes $150 million cash and $350 million in the purchase of Biohaven equity at a 25% market premium, the drugmakers said.

