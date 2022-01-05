Markets
BHVN

Biohaven, Pfizer Announce Successful Closing Of Collaboration Agreements - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have completed the collaboration transaction for commercialization of Rimegepant and Zavegepant outside U.S. These agreements have become effective following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

In connection with the closing, Pfizer made an upfront payment to Biohaven of $500 million, consisting of $150 million cash and $350 million in the purchase of Biohaven equity. At close, Pfizer will own 3% of Biohaven.

Biohaven is also eligible to receive up to $740 million in future milestones.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHVN PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular