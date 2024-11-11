Biohaven options imply 19.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Biohaven (BHVN) is normal with calls leading puts 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 19.6%, or $10.27, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BHVN:
- Biohaven price target raised to $65 from $63 at BofA
- RBC says Scholar Rock ‘win’ in SMA has favorable Biohaven implications
- Biohaven price target raised to $68 from $55 at JPMorgan
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/3/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Biohaven 5.26M share Spot Secondary priced at $47.50
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.