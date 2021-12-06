Biohaven Names Matthew Buten CFO; To File NDA For Zavegepant In 1Q22 Based On Phase 3 Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) announced that the Board unanimously elected Vlad Coric, to the role of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. The company also announced the appointment of Matthew Buten to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective by December 20, 2021. Previously, Buten worked as a healthcare portfolio manager at Catapult/Millennium Partners. The company appointed current Director Michael Heffernan as Lead Independent Director.

Biohaven also reported positive topline results from the second pivotal clinical trial evaluating intranasal zavegepant, for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The phase 3 study achieved its co-primary regulatory endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom at 2 hours and showed broad efficacy by demonstrating statistically significant superiority to placebo across a total of 15 prespecified primary and secondary outcome measures, the company said.

Based upon the results, Biohaven plans to file a New Drug Application for zavegepant with the FDA in first quarter of 2022 and other countries thereafter.

