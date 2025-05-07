BIOHAVEN Earnings Preview: Recent $BHVN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOHAVEN ($BHVN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,416,667 and earnings of -$1.73 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BIOHAVEN Insider Trading Activity
BIOHAVEN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W CHILDS has made 5 purchases buying 61,700 shares for an estimated $2,038,631 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BIOHAVEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of BIOHAVEN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,485,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,473,415
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,169,721 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,689,079
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 907,485 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,894,564
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 785,578 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,341,338
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 756,032 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,237,795
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 628,211 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,463,680
- UBS GROUP AG added 621,625 shares (+493.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,217,693
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BIOHAVEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BIOHAVEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN forecast page.
BIOHAVEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 12/04/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.