BIOHAVEN Earnings Preview: Recent $BHVN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOHAVEN ($BHVN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,416,667 and earnings of -$1.73 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BIOHAVEN Insider Trading Activity

BIOHAVEN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CHILDS has made 5 purchases buying 61,700 shares for an estimated $2,038,631 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BIOHAVEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of BIOHAVEN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BIOHAVEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BIOHAVEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN forecast page.

BIOHAVEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 12/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.