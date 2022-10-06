Biohaven (BHVN) Stock Up on Spin-Off Transaction Finalization

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. BHVN surged 47.6% on Oct 5 on investors’ optimism about the company's new direction, following the acquisition of its calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) business by Pfizer PFE.

Post the acquisition by Pfizer, which was closed on Oct 3, Biohaven is advancing its non-CGRP pipeline compounds, which will focus on targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including obsessive compulsive disorder (“OCD”), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The company also has a cash balance of $257.8 million and currently carries no debt.

To develop candidates targeting these indications, Biohaven is utilizing its multiple proprietary technology platforms which include kv7, glutamate modulation and Myostatin inhibition platforms. Currently, BHVN has three ongoing late-stage studies consisting of taldefgrobep alfa in SMA and two separate late-stage studies evaluating troriluzole in OCD and SCA indications. Data from these late-stage studies are expected over the next two years.

Biohaven is also evaluating early-stage pipeline candidates for focal epilepsy, mood disorders, pain disorders and multiple myeloma indications.

Prior to the transaction, management was focused on the company’s CGRP pipeline development. The company’s CGRP development also yielded its sole marketed product Nurtec ODT (rimegepant), which is approved in the United States and the European Union as a treatment for migraine and preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

Following the completion of the transaction, Biohaven can now focus on its non-CGRP pipeline.

Earlier this May, Pfizer announced that it is acquiring the CGRP programs of Biohaven for $148.50 per share or an aggregate equity value of $11.6 billion. The acquisition resulted in Pfizer adding Biohaven’s sole marketed drug Nurtec ODT to its portfolio. Pfizer also added Biohaven’s CGRP programs including zavegepant, an intranasal spray for migraine, currently under FDA review. Following the completion of the transaction, Pfizer owns approximately 3% of Biohaven Ltd.

