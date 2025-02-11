Biohaven (BHVN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.76, changing hands as high as $42.68 per share. Biohaven Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHVN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.80 per share, with $62.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.13.

