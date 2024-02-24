Biohaven (BHVN) Price Target Increased by 29.07% to 56.61

The average one-year price target for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) has been revised to 56.61 / share. This is an increase of 29.07% from the prior estimate of 43.86 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from the latest reported closing price of 47.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 78,374K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 6,226K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,770K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 61.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,901K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,326K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,573K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 57.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,134K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 101.82% over the last quarter.

RP Management holds 2,937K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biohaven Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

