Biohaven (BHVN) Acquires Dual Inhibitor for Brain Disorders

Biohaven BHVN announced that it has acquired global license rights (excluding China regions) for BHV-8000 from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceuticals for immune-mediated brain disorders.

BHV-8000 (previously TLL-041) is a highly selective, brain-penetrant, dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) and janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor.

Shares of Biohaven lost almost 6% on Mar 22 and plunged 88.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company plans to advance the agent into a phase I study in 2023.

With the help of the novel first-in-class dual inhibition of TYK2/JAK1, BHVN plans to target severe neurological disorders. BHV-8000 has demonstrated high selectivity over JAK2, JAK3 and other kinases, potentially offering improved safety over less selective or non-selective JAK inhibitors.

Biohaven and Highlightll will join forces for the clinical development of BHV-8000 across the world. Per the agreement, the latter will receive $10 million in upfront cash and $10 million worth of BHVN equity. It is also entitled to development and commercial milestone payments of up to $950 million and tiered royalty payments ranging from mid-single digit to lower teen percentages.

Adding the BHV-8000 candidate to BHVN’s pipeline will help grow the existing complementary neuro-immunomodulatory therapeutic approaches, including selective extracellular degraders (commonly referred to as LYTACs or MoDEs) against IgG, IgA and antigen-specific targets.

Biohavens’ under-development product candidates include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability, glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia, and myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases.

Biohaven Ltd. Price and Consensus

Biohaven Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Biohaven Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Biohaven has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA, CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP and Jasper Therapeutics JSPR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss per share estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals have narrowed from $19.67 to $15.35 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024 in the past 60 days. KALA’s shares have plunged 81.4% in the past year.

KALA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

CRISPR Therapeutics' 2023 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.54, in the past 60 days.

CRSP's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. CRSP’s shares have plunged 31.6% in the past year.

Loss per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics have narrowed from $1.42 to 61 cents for 2023 and from $1.6 to 59 cents for 2024, in the past 60 days. JSPR’s shares have plunged 45.2% in the past year.

JSPR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and met the mark in one, the average surprise being 3.51%.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.