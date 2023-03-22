Markets
BHVN

Biohaven Acquires Rights For BHV-8000 From Hangzhou Highlightll Pharma - Quick Facts

March 22, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has acquired global rights, excluding China regions, for the development of an oral, brain-penetrant, dual inhibitor of Tyrosine Kinase 2 and Janus Kinase 1 for the treatment of brain disorders. BHV-8000 was licensed from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Biohaven anticipates advancing the agent into a phase 1 study in 2023.

Highlightll will receive $10 million in upfront cash and $10 million in Biohaven equity, development and commercial milestone payments of up to $950 million, and tiered royalty payments ranging from mid-single digit to lower teens percentages. Biohaven and Highlightll will coordinate clinical development across global regions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.