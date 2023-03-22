Biohaven Acquires Rights For BHV-8000 From Hangzhou Highlightll Pharma - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has acquired global rights, excluding China regions, for the development of an oral, brain-penetrant, dual inhibitor of Tyrosine Kinase 2 and Janus Kinase 1 for the treatment of brain disorders. BHV-8000 was licensed from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Biohaven anticipates advancing the agent into a phase 1 study in 2023.

Highlightll will receive $10 million in upfront cash and $10 million in Biohaven equity, development and commercial milestone payments of up to $950 million, and tiered royalty payments ranging from mid-single digit to lower teens percentages. Biohaven and Highlightll will coordinate clinical development across global regions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.