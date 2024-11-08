BioHarvest Sciences Uplists to Nasdaq, Expanding Shareholder Base

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is set to uplist its common shares to the Nasdaq Global Market, effective November 12, 2024, under the symbol ‘BHST’. This strategic move is anticipated to broaden its shareholder base and enhance liquidity, marking a significant step forward for the company in the capital markets. The listing reflects BioHarvest’s commitment to expanding its reach and boosting shareholder value.

