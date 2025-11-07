BioHarvest Sciences Shares Fall 15% After $17.4 Million Public Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST) dropped 14.75% to $6.68, down $1.15, after announcing the pricing of an upsized public offering of 2.5 million shares at $7.00 per share.

The company expects to raise approximately $17.4 million in gross proceeds.

BioHarvest also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 372,750 additional shares at the offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2025.

The company said proceeds will support research and development, manufacturing, marketing, debt reduction or refinancing, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes, including funding working capital.

On Friday, BHST opened at $7.81, reached a high of $7.95, and a low of $6.82, compared to a previous close of $7.83 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume was significantly higher than average. The stock's 52-week range is $3.12 - $9.74.

