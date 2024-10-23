BioHarvest Sciences Reports Record Revenues and Nasdaq Uplisting Plans

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences has announced a record third-quarter revenue of at least $6.5 million for 2024, marking a 100% increase from the previous year. The company is also aiming for a strong fourth quarter with projected revenues of $7.2 million, bolstered by new product launches and growing subscriptions. BioHarvest is on track to complete its Nasdaq uplisting by the end of the year.

